PM's Welsh walking holiday prompts election fears

Theresa May Welsh walking holiday election fears of MP
Pete Wishart of the SNP has told MPs he fears an Easter walking holiday in Wales could once again inspire Theresa May to call a snap election, as she did in 2017.
As the Commons met on Thursday for its final session before recess, he jokingly told Welsh Labour MPs they should build a "hard border" with England to thwart the prime minister's vacation plans.
In reply, Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom said MPs should encourage Mrs May to "take a break, put work behind her, and think only of the beautiful countryside" and food in Wales.
29 Mar 2018