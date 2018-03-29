'Certainty and stability' for S4C

Video

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has said the ending of UK government funding for S4C in favour of more licence fee cash puts the Welsh-language channel on a firmer footing.

Around 90% of S4C's £84m budget already comes from the licence fee, with the UK government's contribution of £6.7m - around 8% - to be phased out by 2022.

Mr Cairns said the change would give S4C the same certainty and stability the BBC enjoyed under its 10-year deals.