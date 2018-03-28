Remember getting money back on your empties?
Bottle deposit scheme could return to tackle waste

A UK-wide can and bottle deposit scheme to tackle waste is under discussion, the Welsh Government has said, as plans are unveiled in England.

But getting cash back for returning bottles is an idea which has already been tested in Wales.

