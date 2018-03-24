'We could win independence referendum'

Video

Plaid Cymru AM Adam Price has told his party's spring conference in Llangollen it should "demonstrate what self-government could do" for Wales.

He outlined policies Plaid could pursue if it won two consecutive assembly elections and replaced the current Labour administration.

They included the creation of a national air carrier and energy grid, a national housing company and providing free university education for Welsh students.

A referendum on Wales' constitutional future would be held at the end of two terms of Plaid rule and would "include independence as a realistic option", Mr Price told party members.