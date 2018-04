Video

Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood has rejected a call to aim for the centre ground of politics, speaking to BBC Wales from her party's spring conference in Llangollen.

Plaid MP Jonathan Edwards warned on Friday that trying to compete with Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party on the left risked "oblivion".

He suggested Plaid should aim for the "gaping void in the middle" vacated by Labour and the Conservatives.