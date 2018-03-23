Recreating Dyfed or Mid Glamorgan 'mistaken'

Video

Welsh councils leader Debbie Wilcox has told the local government secretary he cannot tie the prospect of extra funding to their acceptance of reform.

Alun Davies faced challenges at a gathering of the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) in Cardiff on Friday over revived plans which could see the 22 councils cut to as few as 10.

He urged councils to lead change themselves, or risk being shaped by it.

But Ms Wilcox, who leads Newport council as well as the WLGA, dismissed any idea that council mergers would solve their financial problems.