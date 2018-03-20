Sheen campaigns against 'stress' of debt

Video

Actor Michael Sheen has launched a new campaign to promote low-cost alternatives to payday lenders, saying he has seen the stress caused by debt among people he knows.

He told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme that the End High Cost Credit Alliance would bring together 50 organisations aiming to help vulnerable people unable to get mainstream loans.

Sheen said low-cost credit providers did exist, but they could not match the marketing power of major rent-to-own companies and payday lenders.