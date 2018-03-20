Minister who drove economic change

Video

Former Conservative Welsh Secretary Lord Crickhowell - who has died at the age of 84 - was a driver of economic change in Wales in the 1980s.

As Nicholas Edwards, he was a key figure in the creation of the Cardiff Bay barrage, overcoming the initial reluctance of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

He has been praised by the current Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns for his role in the birth of the Welsh language TV channel S4C.

BBC Wales political editor Nick Servini looks back on Lord Crickhowell's political life.