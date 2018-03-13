Jones pressed on electric rail for Metro

Video

Carwyn Jones has been pressed by Plaid Cymru to say whether all the valley railway lines will be electrified as part of the South Wales Metro project.

The party has accused the Welsh Government of going back on its promises after maps appeared to show that plans to upgrade the Ebbw Vale, Maesteg and Vale of Glamorgan lines had been "discontinued".

When Plaid leader Leanne Wood raised the issue at First Minister's Questions, Mr Jones said people would get a better service when the Metro was created, but warned that the valley lines could not all be electrified at once.