UK minister issues jobs warning in Brexit powers row
The UK government has published a list of powers at the heart of a row over Brexit legislation.
It wants to hold back 24 powers in devolved areas - like agricultural support - on a temporary basis, in a bid to establish UK-wide frameworks.
The Welsh and Scottish governments have accused the UK government of a power grab
David Lidington, cabinet office minister, said "further regulatory burdens" would pose "a cost to jobs and to business".
09 Mar 2018