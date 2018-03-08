Metro 'a political priority for Labour'

Video

Labour AM Mick Antoniw has said people in the south Wales valleys need reassurance that a plan to boost the transport network will become a reality.

His comments come after Plaid Cymru accused Welsh Labour ministers of going back on their promises to electrify railway lines as part of the South Wales Metro project, claiming maps showed some planned upgrades had been "discontinued".

The Welsh Government denied any upgrades had been cancelled, saying the maps were not definitive.

But Mr Antoniw, AM for Pontypridd, said ministers needed to give more clarity on their plans.