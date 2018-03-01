Video

Voters are increasingly pessimistic about the economic outlook for Wales after Brexit, according to the annual BBC Cymru Wales St David's Day poll.

The poll, carried out by ICM, found 49% thought Brexit would have a negative impact with 24% thinking positive.

In the 2017 poll, the results were 44% negative and 33% positive.

Prof Roger Awan-Scully of Cardiff University's Wales Governance Centre reflects on the findings.

ICM Unlimited interviewed a representative sample of 1,001 adults aged 18+ by telephone on 8-25 February 2018. Interviews were conducted across Wales and the results have been weighted to the profile of all Welsh adults. ICM is a member of the British Polling Council and abides by its rules.