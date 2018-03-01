'Hugely important to see inquiries through'

Video

Carwyn Jones has said he will not set a timetable for his departure as first minister, pledging to stay in post pending the end of the various inquiries set up following the death of Carl Sargeant.

Speaking to BBC Wales during a week-long visit to north America, he said it would be "quite wrong for anybody to disappear in the middle of that process".

Mr Jones also said he did not want to follow the example of his predecessor Rhodri Morgan, who announced his intention to retire in 2009 more than a year earlier.