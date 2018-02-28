Wales a 'vassal country' under Brexit plans

Video

Plaid Cymru MP Jonathan Edwards has told Theresa May the EU Withdrawal Bill would "drive a sledgehammer" through devolution.

Opposition parties have accused the UK government of planning a Brexit "power grab" of EU responsibilities in devolved areas of policy, such as farming.

Mrs May denied the claim at Prime Minister's questions, saying the "vast majority" of returning powers would go directly to the devolved administrations in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.