Loss of bank services 'devastating'

A bill seeking to ensure communities are not left without bank branches has been proposed by Plaid Cymru MP Ben Lake.

He said it would encourage banks to share premises and "co-locate rather than completely vacate our rural communities".

Mr Lake told MPs the legislation would also make it harder to close branches and called for more funding for Post Offices to improve their financial services.

The bill is unlikely to succeed without government support due to a lack of parliamentary time.