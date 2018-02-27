'We cannot delay any longer' on Brexit bill

Video

Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford has said the Welsh Assembly needs to pass its own law to protect devolution from a post-Brexit "power grab".

Assembly members have been asked to back as an emergency measure a so-called Continuity Bill that will give Wales powers in devolved areas currently held in Brussels.

Welsh ministers remain opposed to UK government Brexit legislation that will hold many of the powers in Westminster.

The UK government has promised changes to its EU (Withdrawal) Bill but no agreement has yet been made.