EU 'hasn't been a barrier' to US investment

Video

Wales's First Minister Carwyn Jones has welcomed Jeremy Corbyn's support for a customs union with the EU after Brexit, saying it will not prevent Welsh trade missions to the USA.

Political rivals have claimed Welsh Labour's support for the customs union was at odds with Mr Corbyn, who had previously rejected the idea.

Mr Jones, on a visit to Washington DC, said trade deals were best done at an EU level, but he could still seek investment for Wales from countries like the USA.