'Vast majority' of EU powers to go to nations

Video

Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington has pledged that Brexit will not just respect devolution to Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, but strengthen and enhance it.

In a speech at the Airbus plant in Flintshire, he said the UK government would only retain powers returning from the EU which preserved and supported the UK's own "common market".

The Welsh and Scottish Governments have accused UK ministers of planning a "power grab" by not passing on Brussels powers over matters that are otherwise devolved, such as farming.