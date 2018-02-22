Brexit offer 'didn't go far enough'

Video

Wales' Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford has said the UK government's bid to settle the row over a so-called Brexit "power grab" did not go far enough.

The UK government said it was making a "considerable" offer to meet the concerns of Welsh and Scottish ministers over the return of responsibilities from Brussels in advance of a meeting with them on Thursday.

Mr Drakeford said he was hopeful agreement could be reached on changes to the EU Withdrawal Bill to be put to the House of Lords.