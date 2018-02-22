Brexit offer 'didn't go far enough'
Video

Brexit offer didn't go far enough, Welsh minister Drakeford says

Wales' Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford has said the UK government's bid to settle the row over a so-called Brexit "power grab" did not go far enough.

The UK government said it was making a "considerable" offer to meet the concerns of Welsh and Scottish ministers over the return of responsibilities from Brussels in advance of a meeting with them on Thursday.

Mr Drakeford said he was hopeful agreement could be reached on changes to the EU Withdrawal Bill to be put to the House of Lords.

