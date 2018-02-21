Cancer 'tries to take your dignity'
Video

Cancer tries to take your dignity says Steffan Lewis

A Plaid Cymru AM has opened up for the first time about his fight with cancer.

Steffan Lewis, who was diagnosed with stage-four bowel cancer last year, has called for people to be more open about the emotional impact of the disease.

He spoke to Wales Live reporter Paul Martin.