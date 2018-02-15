Poet calls for 'passionate political prose'

Video

Poet Patrick Jones has urged politicians to see there is "nothing more powerful than the spoken word" to turn people onto their ideas and policies.

In a report for the BBC political series Wales Live, he asks if there is anyone today capable of rivalling his hero Aneurin Bevan, the Welsh Labour politician who founded the NHS.

Jones wonders if modern politicians are "coached to be safe, not inspiring" in an age of instant news and social media.