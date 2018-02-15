'Whole world' of student opportunities

Student exchanges should be whole world, Cardiff Uni boss says
Prof Colin Riordan of Cardiff University says the UK should consider setting up its own international student exchange programme to replace the EU's scheme after Brexit.
UK students can take part in the Erasmus+ programme at least until 2020, with access to future schemes subject to negotiation.
Mr Riordan said he thought Erasmus+ was "inflexible" and that it would be "worthwhile" looking at other options.
