'We fear house building will be deterred'

Federation of Masters Builders Cymru director Ifan Glyn has warned plans for a vacant land tax could mean fewer homes are built.

Welsh ministers say the proposed tax, which would need backing from the UK government and Parliament to be introduced, aims to boost house building and regeneration.

It would apply when permission to build has been granted, or land is in a local development plan, but where no work has been carried out.

Critics accuse some businesses of hoarding land until it increases in value.