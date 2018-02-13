'Not the only person who wants justice'

Video

Newly-elected Welsh Assembly member Jack Sargeant has vowed to ensure that inquiries examine how his late father was treated in the run-up to his death.

The 23-year-old gave his first speech to the Senedd on Tuesday a week after winning the by-election to succeed former Labour minister Carl Sargeant as AM for Alyn and Deeside.

First Minister Carwyn Jones faces an inquiry into his handling of the sacking of Carl Sargeant, who was found dead four days after his dismissal amid allegations he denied of inappropriate conduct towards women.