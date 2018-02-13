'Accelerate land into productive use'

Video

Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford says plans for a tax on vacant land is aimed at boosting house building and regeneration.

It would apply to land where permission to build has been granted - or land that is within a local development plan - but where no work has been carried out.

Critics accuse some businesses of "land banking" - hoarding land until it increases in value before building on it.

But house builders have raised concerns about the proposed tax as a barrier to development, and penalising some landowners for delays outside their control.