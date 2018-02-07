Analysis: How will he get along with Carwyn Jones?

Video

BBC Wales political correspondent Daniel Davies asks how newly-elected AM Jack Sargeant will get along with First Minister Carwyn Jones - the man who sacked his father as a minister.

The youngest-ever Welsh Assembly member at 23, Jack Sargeant increased Labour's majority in Alyn and Deeside to more than 6,500.

The seat in Flintshire became vacant after Carl Sargeant was found dead at home in November, four days after being sacked by Mr Jones amid allegations of inappropriate conduct towards women.