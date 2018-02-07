Result declaration from Alyn and Deeside

Video

Scenes of the declaration from Alyn and Deeside as voters choose Labour's Jack Sargeant to succeed his late father Carl as a member of the Welsh Assembly.

The 23-year-old increased Labour's majority to more than 6,000.

The seat in Flintshire became vacant after Carl Sargeant was found dead at his home in Connah's Quay, four days after being sacked from the Welsh Government amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards women.