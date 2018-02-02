I am not a turncoat, says Elis-Thomas

Video

Ex-Plaid Cymru leader Lord Elis-Thomas has said he has no intention of standing down and calling a by-election despite leaving the party and taking a job in the Labour-led Welsh Government.

Re-elected as Plaid AM for Dwyfor Meirionnydd in May 2016, he left the party five months later after a series of rows with Plaid leader Leanne Wood.

Plaid MP Liz Saville Roberts - who represents the seat at Westminster - challenged him on S4C's Pawb a'i Farn programme to quit and call a by-election out of respect for the voters.

Lord Elis-Thomas rejected the call, saying: "Everything I promised to the constituents of Dwyfor Meirionnydd is being enacted."