Jack Sargeant: Let's be kind to each other

Jack Sargeant has called for kindness in politics and life in general as he is elected to succeed his late father Carl as AM for Alyn and Deeside.

The youngest ever AM at the age of 23, Jack Sargeant increased Welsh Labour's majority in the Flintshire seat to more than 6,500.

Carl Sargeant was found dead in November, four days after being sacked from the Welsh Government amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards women.