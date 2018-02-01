'I'm more optimistic now than I was'

Lidington 'more optimistic' on Wales-UK Brexit bill talks
Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington has said there have been "some steps further forward" in talks between UK and Welsh ministers over the EU Withdrawal Bill.
Mr Lidington was speaking to BBC Wales after a meeting with First Minister Carwyn Jones on Thursday.
Mr Jones has previously expressed fears the legislation, to turn EU law into UK law after Brexit, amounts to a Westminster "power grab.
