'Struggling to have a proper conversation'

Wales's finance secretary Mark Drakeford has asked how the UK government can negotiate Brexit with the EU if it cannot allay Welsh fears of a "power grab".

Mr Drakeford was visiting Westminster on Monday to urge peers to consider Welsh interests when the EU (Withdrawal) Bill goes to the House of Lords on Tuesday.

UK ministers have said efforts are ongoing to get consensus on the detail of how responsibilities returning from Brussels to the EU will be handled.

But Mr Drakeford said the delay in reaching agreement within the UK raised questions about the UK government's ability to get a good deal on Brexit with the other 27 nations.