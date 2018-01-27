Video

More needs to be done to encourage people with disabilities to stand for election, a Cardiff councillor has said.

Fenella Bowden has a rare spinal condition which causes her pain and fatigue and makes it hard to sit through lengthy council meetings.

But Ms Bowden, who was registered disabled in 1998, has been criticised for leaving the chamber early and has been accused of being a fraud as her disability is not visible.

She said: "The perception is that because I do not have a visible disability and I don't talk about my disability that there is 'nothing wrong with me', that is the realism when there is a tough battle.

"In an election it becomes personal, it becomes a weapon."