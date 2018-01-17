'Protect devolution before it's too late'

Video

Plaid Cymru AM Steffan Lewis has urged the assembly to take steps to protect Welsh interests when EU powers return to the UK after Brexit.

Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru have claimed the UK government's EU Withdrawal Bill will result in a "power grab".

UK ministers say EU responsibilities in devolved matters such as farming will only be transferred to Westminster as a first step.

Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford said the Welsh Government would introduce a so-called continuity bill if its joint efforts with the Scottish Government to get the UK bill amended failed.

But Mr Lewis said there was majority support from the assembly for Welsh Labour ministers to act now.