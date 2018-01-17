Welsh powers 'back under lock and key'

Video

Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville Roberts has urged the prime minister to amend the EU Withdrawal Bill so it does not take devolved power back from Wales after Brexit.

She told MPs during Prime Minister's Questions that Plaid would present its own bill to the Welsh Assembly on Wednesday to immediately transfer powers in devolved areas currently held in Brussels to Cardiff after the UK leaves the EU.

Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru have claimed a UK government plan to transfer EU powers initially to Westminster is a "power grab".

Theresa May told MPs that Brexit would ultimately result in more power for the Welsh Government..