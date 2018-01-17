Video

Neil McEvoy has said he has the "unanimous" support of his local party members to be a Plaid Cymru AM despite being expelled by the Senedd group.

The South Wales Central AM was suspended last year amid a row over his stance on people's right to buy council houses.

A spokeswoman for the Plaid group said Mr McEvoy was now being expelled due to an "irrevocable breakdown of trust".

Mr McEvoy said he had been "forced out" of the group and would continue to represent the people who elected him.