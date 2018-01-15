Video
'Principality' reference to Wales makes Plaid MP grimace
Plaid Cymru MP Jonathan Edwards winces in the House of Commons as Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson defends his reference to Wales as the "principality".
The Carmarthen East and Dinefwr MP raised a point of order after the reference was made during a debate on Monday, pointing out that Wales was a nation.
Mr Williamson said he believed the term "principality" had been in used for hundreds of years.
