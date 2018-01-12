Call for calm in Senedd vote hubbub

Video

Deputy Presiding Officer Ann Jones had to call for calm in the Welsh Assembly after the Conservatives won a vote denouncing the state of Welsh roads.

Illness, absence and mistakes meant that Labour AMs failed to stop the Tory motion from passing on Wednesday.

Plaid Cymru AM Adam Price claimed the loss of three different votes on Wednesday showed a Welsh Government in crisis.

With opposition motions having no official impact on policy, a Welsh Government source derided the votes as "meaningless".