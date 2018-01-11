'We voted to leave - no ifs or buts'
Brexit: Neil Hamilton rejects idea of second referendum

UKIP Wales leader Neil Hamilton has rejected the idea of a second EU referendum after the party's former leader Nigel Farage hinted he might back one to make sure Brexit went ahead.

Mr Farage told Channel 5 it would end the "whinging and whining" of anti-Brexit campaigners.

Mr Hamilton said he thought Mr Farage was "just being mischievous, actually" but said he agreed that a second referendum "would achieve an even stronger vote to leave".

