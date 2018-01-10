Video

A ban preventing UKIP AM Gareth Bennett from speaking in the Senedd has been lifted after he apologised for comments he made about transgender rights.

In December, Mr Bennett claimed society could implode if there was too much "deviation from the norm".

On Wednesday, he said he was "sorry that people took offence" but that he stood by the views he had expressed.

Presiding Officer Elin Jones accepted the apology and warned AMs to always use "non-discriminatory" language.