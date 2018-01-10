'We can't hang on forever' on lagoon

Swansea tidal lagoon: We can't hang on forever, Carwyn Jones says
Wales' First Minister Carwyn Jones has made what he calls a "substantial" offer of investment to help kickstart plans for a £1.3bn tidal lagoon energy project in Swansea Bay.
He accused the UK government of "dragging its heels" over a decision on the scheme, nearly a year since an independent review recommended it be backed.
The company behind the scheme is trying to agree a subsidy with UK ministers for the electricity it would generate.
UK ministers have said the lagoon backers must prove it is "value for money".
