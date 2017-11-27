'Tremendous effort' on trade with US

Video
US ambassador hails 'tremendous effort' by Wales on trade
US Ambassador Robert Johnson has welcomed the importance the Welsh Government was placing on trade links with his country, following talks with First Minister Carwyn Jones in Cardiff.
Mr Johnson said the US was keen to foster "free and fair" trade links with both the UK and with the European Union after Brexit.
He said the US was one of the biggest investors in Wales, and that President Trump was keen to generate more trade to "benefit both sides".
-
27 Nov 2017
- From the section Wales politics