Smacking ban: Parents 'don't need to fear' plans
Banning smacking has not led to mass criminalisation of parents in other countries, Minister for Children Huw Irranca-Davies has said.
The Welsh Government wants to remove the defence known as reasonable punishment for cases of common assault.
Opponents have claimed the measure will result in parents being criminalised, but Labour AM Mr Irranca-Davies said smacking was "not acceptable" in modern Wales.
20 Nov 2017
