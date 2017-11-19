Video
Political harassment: Students give their response
First-year politics students from Cardiff University have given their views on the wave of harassment allegations at Westminster and the Welsh Assembly to BBC Sunday Politics Wales.
Geneva Virasami, Aisha Kigwalilo, Brett John and Wiliam Jac Rees did not appear deterred from pursuing politics as a career, but indicated they would be more aware of the pitfalls and more determined to change things for the better.
