Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has said an agreement for UK and Welsh ministers to share powers over water in Wales reflects the significance of the flooding of a Gwynedd village 52 years ago to supply Liverpool with water.

Capel Celyn was flooded in 1965, creating the Tryweryn reservoir to provide water for Liverpool.

The deal, taking effect next April, means authority to make decisions will be shared by the two governments.