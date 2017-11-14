'Any issues raised with me were dealt with'

Video

First Minister Carwyn Jones has said any allegations of bullying at senior levels of the Welsh Government in 2014 raised with him were dealt with at the time.

It follows claims from his former media adviser Steve Jones and ex-public services minister Leighton Andrews that there was a "toxic" atmosphere at the heart of the administration.

They claimed that a number of ministers, including Carl Sargreant, had been undermined.

During First Minister's Questions on Tuesday, Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies sought clarification from Mr Jones on the matter.

Mr Davies said the first minister told a Tory colleague in November 2014 that no allegations of bullying by special advisors had been made.