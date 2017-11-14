'Tumultuous times' in Welsh politics

Video

BBC Welsh Affairs Editor Vaughan Roderick says First Minister Carwyn Jones faces two separate situations "which could bring him down".

AMs returned to the assembly on Tuesday to pay tribute to the AM for Alyn and Deeside Carl Sargeant, who was found dead days after Mr Jones sacked him amid a Labour party investigation.

During proceedings Mr Jones was also quizzed about separate allegations that there was a bullying culture in Welsh Government.