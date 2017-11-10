'I will fight for justice for my friend'

Video

Flintshire deputy leader Bernie Attridge has said he is "distraught" First Minister Carwyn Jones did not resign over the death of sacked minister Carl Sargeant.

The former communities secretary is understood to have taken his own life, four days after being dismissed over allegations about his personal conduct towards women.

In his first public speech on the matter, Mr Jones said he did everything "by the book" and had "no alternative" but to sack Mr Sargeant.

Mr Attridge told BBC Wales he would "fight to the bitter end for justice" for his friend.