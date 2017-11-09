Jones 'hasn't answered questions'

Video

Ex-Welsh Government minister Leighton Andrews has said called for an independent inquiry into Carl Sargeant's sacking.

First Minister Carwyn Jones said he had no alternative but to sack communities minister Mr Sargeant following allegations about his conduct.

Mr Sargeant's body was found on Tuesday, four days after he was dismissed and suspended from the Welsh Labour party.

It is understood he took his own life. Mr Jones said he had acted "by the book" over the matter.

But Mr Andrews told Wales Today presenter Lucy Owen the first minister had not answered questions.