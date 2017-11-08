Sacked minister 'wasn't dealt with fairly'

Video

Labour assembly member Jenny Rathbone has said sacked minister Carl Sargeant should have been told what the allegations against him were so he could defend himself.

The Alyn and Deeside AM was found dead after being dismissed as communities secretary last week and suspended by Welsh Labour pending an inquiry into allegations of his personal conduct towards a number of women.

Mr Sargeant had vowed to clear his name, but it is understood he took his own life on Tuesday at his home in Connah's Quay, Flintshire.

Ms Rathbone, AM for Cardiff Central, said he had not been "dealt with fairly in the most basic sense".