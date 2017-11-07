'Carl clearly felt he'd been found guilty'

Video

Following the death of Carl Sargeant, former Plaid Cymru AM Rhodri Glyn Thomas has claimed the sacked Labour minister felt he had no opportunity to defend himself against allegations about his personal conduct.

Mr Sargeant was dismissed as communities secretary on Friday and suspended from the Labour party pending an inquiry.

Mr Thomas, a former Welsh Government heritage minister, called for a system which was fair to everyone and gave those facing allegations an opportunity to "fight their cause".